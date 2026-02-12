The Israel Police said that during the month of Ramadan (February 18th-March 19th), visits to the Temple Mount will be permitted between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., subject to a daily situational assessment. In the afternoon, the Mount will be closed to non-Muslim visitors due to the Muslim holiday.

The Temple Mount Yeshiva stated: “We welcome the extension of visiting hours on the Temple Mount during the morning and express deep appreciation to the Israel Police and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for his ongoing efforts to advance the redemption of the Mount and strengthen the Jewish presence there."