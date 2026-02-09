Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, 53, has been sentenced by a court in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad to an additional seven and a half years in prison, her lawyer told the BBC.

According to the ruling, six years were imposed for “assembly and collusion," and a further year and a half for “propaganda activities." Mohammadi was arrested in December following what authorities described as “provocative remarks" at a memorial ceremony. Her family said she required medical treatment after being beaten in custody and was transferred to a hospital.