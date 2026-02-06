A siren was sounded in the community of Karmei Tzur in Judea due to a suspected terrorist infiltration.

The Home Front Command instructed residents to enter a protected space immediately, close the door tightly, sit below the window line, and not to leave until receiving instructions from authorities.

