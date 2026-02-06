Three people were killed and six others were injured on Thursday after a car collided with a bicyclist and then crashed into a grocery store in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after noon at a 99 Ranch Market in the city’s Westwood neighborhood. Three victims, some of whom were trapped beneath the vehicle, died at the scene. Four injured people were taken to hospitals, including two in serious condition and two with minor injuries, while two other people declined transport against medical advice.