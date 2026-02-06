Yisrael Beytenu chairman and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the document Netanyahu published containing his responses to the State Comptroller regarding the events of October 7 and the failures that preceded them.

“One day all the recordings and protocols from the discussions will be revealed - and all the people of Israel will know the truth," Liberman said, adding: “It’s no coincidence that the prime minister of October 7 is doing everything to prevent a state commission of inquiry."

Liberman continued, “The one who conceived the failed concept, the one who approved suitcases of cash for Hamas, the one who granted immunity to the heads of terror - is Benjamin Netanyahu."