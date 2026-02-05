Police thwarted an attempted infiltration into Israeli territory near Jerusalem on Tuesday night, arresting two suspects from Tulkarm in their 30s.

According to police, the suspects attempted to cross the security barrier using ropes and ladders that were found at the scene, while carrying backpacks. Upon the arrival of police forces, several suspects fled back toward Judea and Samaria, while two were apprehended following a foot pursuit.

The suspects were taken into custody for questioning as the investigation continues.