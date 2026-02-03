Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman attacked the government following the unveiling of the new logo of the Gaza Administration Committee, claiming it reflects a de‑facto transfer of control to the Palestinian Authority.

Liberman said: “The October 7th government has handed control of Gaza over to the Palestinian Authority. This is, of course, in addition to allowing trucks of aid, fuel, and electricity to reach Hamas terrorists. We were promised ‘total victory’ and we got total disgrace.".