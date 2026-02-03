The Knesset plenum approved the second and third readings of a bill to abolish the requirement for a notarized power of attorney for the purpose of registering a mortgage.

The explanatory notes to the bill state: “As part of reviewing the bureaucratic burden placed on borrowers, and following inquiries submitted to the Ministry of Justice, the need for a notarized power of attorney in this matter was examined, as well as whether there is reason to amend the law. The review found that borrowers are subject to an excessive regulatory and bureaucratic burden that is not necessarily justified."