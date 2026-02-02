UN Secretary-General Guterres sent a strongly-worded letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu in which he accused Israel of violating international law, demanded the return of UNRWA assets and threatened to escalate the matter to the General Assembly and the Security Council.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded: "The Secretary-General's threats are a desperate attempt to whitewash the failures of the UN and his direct responsibility for what UNRWA has become -- a hotbed of terrorism. Instead of conducting a thorough internal investigation into the failings of the UN, he chooses to exert political pressure on Israel and defend an organization that has lost all credibility. Israel will not bow to threats or accept moral grandstanding from an international body that turns a blind eye to the use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes and refuses to take responsibility for its gross failures."