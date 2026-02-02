Yesterday (Sunday), a joint exercise was conducted between a US Navy destroyer and Israeli Navy vessels. The drill was held as part of the ongoing cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Red Sea arena.

The destroyer docked at the port as part of a pre-planned, routine visit and within the framework of the strategic cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the US 5th Fleet.

The IDF stated that the arrival of the destroyer at this port highlights the close cooperation between the two navies and the respective militaries.