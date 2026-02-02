Amos Frishman, chairman of the Israel Basketball Association, congratulated Deni Avdija after his selection to the NBA All‑Star Game.

“A night of immense pride for Israeli basketball. Deni Avdija proves time and again that he keeps breaking more and more glass ceilings. His incredible NBA season is further proof that with hard work, anything is possible. Deni is an ambassador of Israeli basketball and of the State of Israel, and today he stands shoulder to shoulder with the greatest players in the world with his selection to the NBA All‑Star Game," Frishman said.