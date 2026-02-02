Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) reported on Sunday evening that amid the accelerated dairy‑sector reform, agricultural leaders announced protest measures and threatened sanctions. According to their statement, beginning Tuesday there will be a gradual reduction in milk supply - a move that could lead to shortages of dairy products.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the report, saying: “The citizens of Israel will not be held hostage by monopolies and pressure groups that threaten every time, for one reason or another, that we won’t have milk on the shelves."