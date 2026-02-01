After soldiers and commanders in the Bedouin battalion were accused of taking part in smuggling to Gaza, the IDF transferred the battalion to another sector of the enclave that does not control the Philadelphi Corridor, as reported by i24NEWS.

The IDF Spokesperson said: “Due to a prolonged stay in the same sector, and after more than two years of continuous combat in which the reconnaissance battalion’s fighters operated with courage and bravery, the battalion will move to operate in the Kissufim area, where its mission will be area defense. This change is taking place in accordance with operational needs, in order to refresh the forces, diversify their missions after a long period in the same sector, and accordingly raise readiness."