Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed optimism regarding possible negotiations with the United States.

"I'm not concerned about war, I'm concerned about miscalculations, and I think that President Trump is wise enough to make the correct decision," Araghchi said.

Asked about how a negotiation process could be jump-started, he said that the regime lost its trust in the Americans, but "there are now some intermediaries, friendly countries, who are trying to build this confidence. So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said: a fair and equitable deal to ensure there are no nuclear weapons."