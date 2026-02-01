Earlier today (Sunday), the IDF struck several Hezbollah engineering vehicles in the Mazra‘at Aboudiyeh area in southern Lebanon.

The vehicles were struck while being used by Hezbollah terrorists to reestablish terror infrastructure sites in the area.

"Hezbollah’s activities to reestablish terror infrastructure sites constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel and to prevent reestablishment attempts of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF stated