A federal judge ruled Friday that prosecutors cannot pursue a death sentence against Luigi Mangione in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, dealing a significant blow to the government's case. US District Judge Margaret M. Garnett dismissed two of the four federal counts against Mangione: murder through use of a firearm, which carries a potential death sentence, and a related firearms offense.

Garnett left in place two federal stalking counts, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The ruling removes the possibility of capital punishment in the high-profile case involving the shooting of the healthcare executive.

