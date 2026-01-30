Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have decided that South Africa’s senior diplomatic representative, Chargé d’Affaires Shaun Edward Byneveldt, is persona non grata and must leave Israel within 72 hours.

Earlier, South Africa declared Israel’s chargé d’affaires in the country, Ariel Seidman, an undesirable person.

South Africa’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Seidman of “unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and procedures" and called on him to leave the country within 72 hours.