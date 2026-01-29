Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with a bipartisan delegation of US Congress members organized by AIPAC at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister thanked the delegation members for their consistent support for the State of Israel, and said that Israel is the model of a true ally.

Taking part in the meeting were Rep. Don Davis, Rep. Jake Ellzey, Rep. Mike Bost, Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, Rep. Ryan Zinke, AIPAC Senior Vice President Mark Waldman, and AIPAC Israel director Dr. Cameron Brown.