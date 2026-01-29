The Knesset plenum approved in first reading the Economic Plan Bill for the 2026 budget year, commonly known as the Arrangements Law. 59 Knesset members supported the bill, versus 54 who opposed.

In the explanatory notes regarding the purpose of the law, it is written among other things that it "comes to amend various laws and establish additional provisions with the aim of raising the standard of living in Israel, strengthening growth in the economy including per capita growth, increasing employment, productivity in the economy and reducing the cost of living."