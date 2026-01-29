Likud responded to the storming of Knesset members from the Yesh Atid faction of the office of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Boaz Bismuth.

"Likud strongly condemns the violent storming and photographing of documents by Yesh Atid members in the office of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman, MK Boaz Bismuth. The panic in Yesh Atid in light of their crash in the polls below the electoral threshold is causing them to lose control. Even political provocations designed to impress the party chairman on the way to placement on the list - have red lines," the Likud's statement said.