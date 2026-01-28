French President Emmanuel Macron wrote a post on social media eulogizing Ran Gvili, the last hostage, who was returned from Gaza and laid to rest today.

"Ran Gvili, the last of the hostages whose body was recovered, has been buried in Israel. My thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones, and the entire people of Israel, who can now begin to heal the wound of October 7, 2023, caused by the barbarity of Hamas. We will never forget the memory of the victims of that fateful day," Macron wrote.

He added that "this day marks the beginning of a new phase in the peace plan for Gaza, which must enable the Palestinian people and the Israeli people to live in lasting security. This includes, in particular, the disarmament of Hamas. France will play its full part in this, in close coordination with its partners."