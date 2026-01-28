The UN Security Council convened today to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, addressed the Council, presented the Houthi flag to councilmembers, and said: "The Houthis are not fighting over land or borders. Their flag says it all: 'Death to America, death to Israel, curse on the Jews' This is not resistance; it is pure hatred.

"The Ayatollah regime is not investing in the future of the citizens of Iran. It is diverting national resources and finances to finance terrorism. The Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah are the direct result of this policy. The same regime, the same system, the same export of hatred and violence," Danon said.