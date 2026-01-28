The head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), David Zini, and the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, held a joint meeting today (Wednesday) at the Shin Bet headquarters.

The two discussed further strengthening cooperation between the organizations across the various arenas - the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, and Israel’s borders. They also addressed the challenges facing the organizations during this sensitive period.

The Shin Bet chief and the IDF chief of staff also met with the agency’s senior command forum for a security briefing and discussions on the essential coordination and cooperation between the organizations.