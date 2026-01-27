Yesterday (Monday), the IDF struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorists while they were operating at an underground site belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.

The activity carried out by Hezbollah terrorists to restore the site constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a threat to the State of Israel.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel," the military stated.