Police officers from the Coordination and Liaison Mechanism Unit (MAMTASH) in the Judea and Samaria District rescued an Israeli citizen and three foreign nationals who had entered the city of Jericho, within Palestinian Authority territory, without being aware of the danger to their lives.

Following a report that the four had entered Area A, district police officers, in cooperation with the Civil Administration, acted to locate and extract them. All four were safely transferred to the Jordan Valley police station, where an investigation was opened to determine the circumstances of the incident.