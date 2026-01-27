US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff published a post addressing the recovery of the final deceased hostage, Ran Gvili.

"Yesterday was a historic day. The last remaining hostage in Gaza, Officer Ran Gvili, has been returned home to his family in Israel. He went out on October 7 to save lives, and yesterday he returned to rest in peace in Israel.

"Now, ALL 20 living hostages and all 28 deceased hostages in Gaza have now been returned to their families - a monumental, historic feat that few thought was possible. It’s thanks to the hard work of so many, but especially President Trump , who works tirelessly for peace," Witkoff wrote.

"This closes a painful chapter for many, and paves the way for a new future that can be defined by peace, not war, and prosperity, not destruction. It’s a new day in the Middle East, and President Trump, myself, and the entire team are committed to sustained peace and prosperity for all in the region," he added.