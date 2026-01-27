The Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Ministry of Health announced that since the morning hours, high concentrations of respirable particles indicating elevated air pollution have been recorded in central Israel and the Negev, originating from dust transport. High concentrations are also expected to be recorded in northern Israel in the coming hours.

According to the forecast, tomorrow, high to very high air pollution is expected across all regions of the country. The elevated pollution is caused by southwesterly winds carrying dust from North Africa into the region. Air quality is expected to improve with the arrival of rainfall.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection, in consultation with the Ministry of Health, recommends that sensitive populations-including individuals with heart and cardiovascular disease, lung disease patients, the elderly, pregnant women, and children-avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity. The general population is advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activity.