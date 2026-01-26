US Senator Lindsey Graham took to social media to congradulate the recovery of Ran Gvili and called on President Trump to allow Israel to destroy Hamas.

"I’m very grateful that the remains of the last hostage, a real hero of Israel, were found so he could be buried in his homeland," Graham wrote.

He added: "As to Hamas, nothing has changed. They are religious Nazis bent on the destruction of the Jewish state and oppressing the Palestinian people. They don’t seek peace. They only seek destruction. One decent thing doesn’t change who they are. Mr. President, you’re right to seek immediate disarmament. This has gone on too long. If Hamas doesn’t disarm, allow Israel to finish the job. There will never be peace with Hamas in power or in play."