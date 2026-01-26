Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that he will bring before the EU Foreign Affairs Council this coming Thursday a proposal to declare Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, and to impose personal sanctions on individuals involved in suppressing protests in the country.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who earlier called on the European Union to adopt a firm stance against the Iranian regime, welcomed the announcement: “I welcome the important statement by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and once again call on the European Union to take the necessary and moral decision to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization."