Over the past weekend, police officers from the Ar’ara station, in coordination with fighters from the Yoav Unit of the Southern District, thwarted an attempted smuggling of goods estimated at around one million shekels, which are suspected to have been intended for Gaza.

The forces raided a house in the community of Ar’ara in the Negev, and during the search-which included breaking into a locked room, seized a large quantity of goods, some of which are suspected to have been stolen from stores across the country.