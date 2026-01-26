Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as part of his diplomatic visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two discussed deepening bilateral ties, with a particular focus on cooperation in the fields of energy, artificial intelligence, agriculture, water, defense, and tourism.

Minister Sa’ar emphasized that the broad business and economic delegation accompanying his visit is expected to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in these areas and in additional fields as well.