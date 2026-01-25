Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office issued a statement on Sunday evening which said, "As part of President Trump’s 20‑point plan, Israel has agreed to open the Rafah crossing in a limited capacity for the passage of people only, under full Israeli supervision."

"The opening of the crossing is conditioned on the return of all living hostages and on Hamas making a 100% effort to locate and return all fallen hostages," it said.

"The IDF is currently conducting a focused operation to exhaust all intelligence gathered as part of the effort to locate and recover fallen hostage Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili. Once the operation is completed, and in accordance with the understandings reached with the United States, Israel will open the Rafah crossing."

"The State of Israel is committed to bringing home Israel’s hero, Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili, and will spare no effort to return him for burial in Israel," the statement concluded.