US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff said that a US delegation met on Saturday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss progress on Phase 2 of President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza. The delegation included Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor Aryeh Lightstone, and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum.

According to the post, the meeting focused on continued progress and implementation planning for the next phase of the plan, which the United States and Israel are advancing together in close partnership, as well as broader regional issues.

Witkoff described the talks as constructive and positive, emphasizing the strong and longstanding relationship between the United States and Israel, built on close coordination and shared priorities, and noted that both sides were aligned on next steps and the importance of continued cooperation.