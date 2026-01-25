Ahead of the Security Cabinet meeting scheduled for this evening, the family of hostage Ran Gvili appealed to ministers not to accede to Hamas’s demands by reopening the Rafah Crossing.

“Do not surrender to Hamas terrorism," the family wrote. “Moving to Phase Two must first and foremost include the return of all the hostages. Hamas is still holding our Rani hostage and has not disarmed. The State of Israel cannot continue opening the Rafah Crossing while Hamas is deceiving everyone."

They added: “We are addressing you as a mother and a father, and as citizens of the State of Israel - do not forget Rani, do not skip over him, and do not leave him behind. Israel must not forget its heroes; first and foremost, Rani must be brought home."