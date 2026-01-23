The IDF Chief of Staff stopped his car outside the Kirya base and spoke with the parents of Sgt. First Class (res.) Ran Gvili, of blessed memory, the last Israeli being held hostage by Hamas. The Chief of Staff emphasized the IDF’s unwavering commitment to bringing Rani home.

According to the statement, the Chief of Staff stressed that the mission to return him stands at the forefront of the minds and hearts of all IDF soldiers - from the Chief of Staff himself to the last soldier in uniform. He added that the IDF and the Southern Command are operating continuously and employing all available efforts to bring him home as soon as possible.