Forces from the Judea Brigade have been conducting a large-scale operation since Sunday in the Jabal Johar neighborhood of Hebron, an area that has been a focal point for shooting incidents and the presence of armed operatives near the city’s Jewish community.

The operation involves fighters from Battalion 932, Battalion 910, and the Ram Battalion, in cooperation with special units, Border Police, and police forces. The troops are carrying out building searches, arresting wanted suspects, and seizing weapons, with the aim of enforcing the law, maintaining security in the area, and preventing harm to civilians and IDF forces.