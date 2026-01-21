A short while ago, the IDF struck four border crossings on the Syria-Lebanon Border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons in the area of Hermel.

In an additional strike earlier today (Wednesday) in the area of Sidon, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Awasha, a key Hezbollah weapons smuggler.

Awasha advanced and oversaw weapon smuggling to Hezbollah, this included using a front company that ordered and transferred prohibited goods from different countries, including Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf states.

Additionally, Awasha operated many smugglers who are responsible for smuggling weapons from Iraq to Syria and Lebanon.

The IDF stated that it "continues to monitor Hezbollah’s efforts to build up its military capabilities along all weapons transfer routes, and will act against any violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."