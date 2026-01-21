This evening, the IDF struck terror infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck weapon storage facilities and an underground site used for storing Hezbollah's weapons in Lebanon.

The infrastructure sites struck were located in the center of civilian areas. This is yet another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's strategy to cynically use and brutally exploit Lebanese civilians as human shields by operating out of civilian areas.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians including the use of precise munitions, advanced warnings to the population in the area, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

Hezbollah’s activities at these sites, intended to reestablish its capabilities, constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and pose a threat to the State of Israel.

The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.