The Likud responded to the State Comptroller’s report regarding police wiretapping that was carried out without proper legislation.

“The scandalous and illegal conduct of elements in the police and the State Attorney’s Office is once again exposed today. The installation of more than 10,000 illegal wiretaps on Israeli citizens, the unlawful use of the material, and years of a system of concealment, lies, and cover‑ups. This is an unprecedented scandal in which bureaucratic officials invaded the privacy of the country’s citizens without legal authorization, violated their most basic rights, and turned tools intended to save lives into instruments of personal and political elimination," said the party.

"All of these serious offenses were carried out with the full backing of the Attorney General, who for the past two years has physically blocked every attempt by the governmental commission of inquiry to investigate and uncover the truth. This is yet more proof that this is not the rule of law, but a dangerous and anti‑democratic rule of jurists. In a democratic country with normal law‑enforcement authorities, all those involved would already be sitting in interrogation rooms wearing orange jumpsuits and answering the hard questions," it added.