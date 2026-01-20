Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim responded to President Trump's statement regarding the location of hostage Ran Gvili.

"We provided all the information we have regarding Ran Gvili. We have been positive about the search efforts for him. Israel has repeatedly delayed the search efforts in the areas beyond the Yellow Line. We are updating the mediators directly on the efforts to reach him and we are ready to cooperate with the mediators in any effort that will lead to finding the body," Qasim claimed in an interview with Al Jazeera.