Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today met with National Defense College trainees, including Brigadier Generals in the IDF and senior officials of the security services.

The Prime Minister reviewed the key decisions made throughout the War of Redemption that led to changing the face of the entire Middle East, and answered their questions.

Netanyahu stated: "We are turning Israel into a regional power, and in some aspects, a global power. We need a very strong defense, independent production capacity, and to deepen our relative advantage."