Israeli police and Border Police forces are currently operating to disperse rioters at the Bar-Ilan Junction in Jerusalem and in the city of Beit Shemesh, where protesters are demonstrating against the autopsy of the infants who died in the daycare tragedy.

According to police, the protesters are blocking roads, throwing stones and objects at officers, and setting trash bins on fire. Forces began dispersing those involved after the gathering was declared unlawful, and clashes at the scene are ongoing.