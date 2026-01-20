Senior Hamas official abroad Mohammad Nazzal said the terrorist organization does not understand what the mission of President Donald Trump's Board of Peace is.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Nazzal said that if the board's roles include rebuilding the Gaza Strip, facilitating the work of the technocratic management committee, and providing aid and funding to Gaza, “Hamas welcomes this." However, he stressed that it is still impossible to take a final position, since the board's missions “remain unclear to this moment."