Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will depart tomorrow (Monday) for a short diplomatic visit to the Czech Republic.

During the visit, Minister Sa’ar will hold a series of meetings with the senior leadership of the country’s new government. Among others, Sa’ar will meet with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, Senate President Miloš Vystrčil, and heads of committees in the Senate.

The new government was formed in the Czech Republic last month, following the elections held in October 2025.