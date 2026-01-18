The Speaker of the Knesset, MK Amir Ohana, met with US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and gifted him a red hat that read: "Trump, the peace president."

Following the meeting, Ohana stated, "The Middle East stands at a crucial crossroads. We are fortunate to have allies such as Lindsey Graham, who fully understand the gravity of what is at stake for the free world."

Senator Graham commented, "Just met with Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana. He’s a strong friend of America. Bottom line: The hat says it all. Thank you, Mr. Speaker."