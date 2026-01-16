The European Union’s aviation regulator on Friday called on the bloc’s airlines to avoid flying in Iran’s airspace.

“The presence and possible use of a wide range of weapons and air-defense systems, combined with unpredictable state responses …. creates a high risk to civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels," the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in a bulletin on potential conflict zones.

