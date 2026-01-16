Today (Friday), IDF soldiers were dispatched to the Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, area following a report received with a delay regarding several terrorists who hurled stones toward Israelis, set tires on fire, and blocked access routes to the area.

Upon the soldiers’ arrival in the area, dozens of terrorists were identified hurling stones. One terrorist was identified running toward the soldiers while holding a rock, posing an imminent threat. The soldiers responded by firing warning shots into the air, followed by fire to eliminate the terrorist.

The soldiers are continuing searches in the area and establishing roadblocks in the Al-Mughayyir area in order to locate additional suspects involved in the incident.