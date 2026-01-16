President Isaac Herzog spoke with the parents and girlfriend of Josh Boone, an IDF combat reservist who served hundreds of days in reserve duty during the war and was found dead in his home in Be’er Sheva on Sunday.

“The defense establishment and the IDF must continue to deepen their efforts in providing emotional support, guidance, and strengthening the mental resilience of both enlisted and reserve soldiers, with special emphasis on lone soldiers who leave comfortable lives and come from afar without a family support network here in Israel, and who bear an especially heavy burden," the president said.