Yesterday (Thursday), IDF soldiers operating adjacent to the Beitot villages identified two terrorists who were preparing to hurl two Molotov cocktails toward a civilian road. The soldiers fired toward the terrorists in order to remove the threat. A hit to one of the terrorists was identified, and the terrorists were apprehended.

In addition, overnight (Friday), the soldiers operated to apprehend suspects in the area of Kafr Malik, after terrorists hurled an explosive device and a Molotov cocktail toward a road where civilian vehicles were traveling. No injuries were reported.

The three suspects involved in the incident were apprehended during searches in the area, and were transferred to security forces for further questioning.