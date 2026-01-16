In response to what has been called "the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement" earlier this week in western Rafah, in which armed terrorists fired at IDF troops, yesterday (Thursday), the IDF and ISA struck several terrorists, including commanders from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip.

The IDF and the ISA "view any violation of the agreement with utmost seriousness and will continue to act against any attempt by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and civilians of the State of Israel."